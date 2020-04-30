Accessibility Links

Disney World could host all remaining NBA games

The 2019/20 NBA season could continue with all games being played at Disney World

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 19: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers hug following a game at Fiserv Forum on December 19, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The NBA is seeking a solution to end the current season, and one unorthodox method could be playing all remaining games at Disney World in Florida.

League officials are eyeing up a ‘bubble city’ where players and staff from all 30 teams can be quarantined together to limit exposure to the coronavirus.

Reports suggest the idea of hosting games at Disney World has been floated for several weeks now, with the parks situated close to Orlando Magic facilities as well as boasted numerous hotels and importantly basketball courts – and space for courts.

Further plus points include the fact that Disney owns ESPN, a broadcaster of the NBA, and Disney chairman Bob Iger reportedly made a presentation to the NBA’s board of governors earlier this month about a potential plan, according to Associated Press journalist Tim Reynolds.

It remains unclear whether the NBA will continue its regular season or cut straight through to the play-offs with only 16 teams to make the cut as opposed to the full league returning.

It would be a highly unorthodox end to an unprecedented level of sporting disruption, but more solutions like this may be required if leagues are to rush through their final games.

In the UK, the Premier League has reportedly looked into hosting games in the Midlands with designated quarantine hotels for players and staff, though of course there are far more players and staff involved with association football clubs than in the NBA.

