How to watch virtual F1 Grand Prix – where is the next race?

Formula 1 has adjusted to the ongoing halt by bringing fans the next best thing to live racing – esport racing.

A number of current F1 superstars have been battling it out on the F1 2019 game, racing each other and a host of sports stars and celebrities in heated races online from their own homes.

Every Grand Prix cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic will be translated to the virtual world, and while there are no points or titles on offer, you can bet all of the drivers will be desperate to get one over their fellow stars.

Check out everything you need to know about the F1 Virtual Grand Prix series.

Where is the next F1 Virtual Grand Prix?

The next race in the real-world F1 calendar was set to be the Dutch Grand Prix, however the track does not feature on the F1 2019 game after only being reintroduced to the tour in 2020.

Therefore the race will be held at Brazil’s Interlagos track following a fan vote.

When is the next F1 Virtual Grand Prix?

Races are scheduled for the weekend they were supposed to take place.

The Virtual Grand Prix will take place at 6:00pm UK time on Sunday 3rd May.

F1 Virtual Grand Prix drivers confirmed

Check out the full list of Virtual F1 drivers for the upcoming Grand Prix.

How to watch the F1 Virtual Grand Prix?

Fans can tune in to watch every F1 Virtual Grand Prix on the Formula 1 YouTube channel.

Alternatively, head over to Twitch or Sky Sports F1 where they will also be showing live coverage of every race.