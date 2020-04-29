PDC Home Tour fixtures on tonight – Wednesday 29th April

The PDC Home Tour has arrived with a host of big names registering for their shot at glory as live sport returns.

With the sporting calendar decimated due to the coronavirus, the PDC has arranged a home tour featuring the biggest players in darts including reigning world champion Peter Wright.

Check out our full PDC Home Tour tournament guide for details on how to watch for free, rules and more.

We have rounded up the full list of fixtures you can watch live for free on PDCTV tonight…

PDC Home Tour fixtures

All nights start from 7:30pm

Wednesday 29th April

Steve Beaton v Callan Rydz

Matthew Edgar v Carl Wilkinson

Callan Rydz v Carl Wilkinson

Steve Beaton v Matthew Edgar

Matthew Edgar v Callan Rydz

Carl Wilkinson v Steve Beaton

Coming up…

Thursday 30th April

Chris Dobey v Ciaran Teehan

Ron Meulenkamp v Kai Fan Leung

Ciaran Teehan v Kai Fan Leung

Chris Dobey v Ron Meulenjamp

Ron Meulenkamp v Ciaran Teehan

Kai Fan Leung v Chris Dobey

Friday 1st May

Darren Webster v Bradley Brooks

Scott Baker v Andy Hamilton

Bradley Brooks v Andy Hamilton

Darren Webster v Scott Baker

Scott Baker v Bradley Brooks

Andy Hamilton v Darren Webster

Saturday 2nd May

Ricky Evans v Martin Atkins

Christian Bunse v Jeff Smith

Martin Atkins v Jeff Smith

Ricky Evans v Christian Bunse

Christian Bunse v Martin Atkins

Jeff Smith v Ricky Evans

More fixtures to be confirmed…