PDC Home Tour fixtures on tonight – Wednesday 29th April
Your daily schedule for watching the PDC Home Tour
The PDC Home Tour has arrived with a host of big names registering for their shot at glory as live sport returns.
With the sporting calendar decimated due to the coronavirus, the PDC has arranged a home tour featuring the biggest players in darts including reigning world champion Peter Wright.
Check out our full PDC Home Tour tournament guide for details on how to watch for free, rules and more.
We have rounded up the full list of fixtures you can watch live for free on PDCTV tonight…
PDC Home Tour fixtures
All nights start from 7:30pm
Wednesday 29th April
Steve Beaton v Callan Rydz
Matthew Edgar v Carl Wilkinson
Callan Rydz v Carl Wilkinson
Steve Beaton v Matthew Edgar
Matthew Edgar v Callan Rydz
Carl Wilkinson v Steve Beaton
Coming up…
Thursday 30th April
Chris Dobey v Ciaran Teehan
Ron Meulenkamp v Kai Fan Leung
Ciaran Teehan v Kai Fan Leung
Chris Dobey v Ron Meulenjamp
Ron Meulenkamp v Ciaran Teehan
Kai Fan Leung v Chris Dobey
Friday 1st May
Darren Webster v Bradley Brooks
Scott Baker v Andy Hamilton
Bradley Brooks v Andy Hamilton
Darren Webster v Scott Baker
Scott Baker v Bradley Brooks
Andy Hamilton v Darren Webster
Saturday 2nd May
Ricky Evans v Martin Atkins
Christian Bunse v Jeff Smith
Martin Atkins v Jeff Smith
Ricky Evans v Christian Bunse
Christian Bunse v Martin Atkins
Jeff Smith v Ricky Evans
More fixtures to be confirmed…