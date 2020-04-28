20 cricket questions for your home pub quiz

English cricket enjoyed a golden year in 2019 largely thanks to a certain fiery-haired all-rounder who helped secure the Cricket World Cup trophy and produced one of the all-time greatest batting performances.

Ben Stokes may be locked down like the rest of us for now, but this is the perfect chance to reacquaint ourselves with some of the best players, moments, matches and more with our 20-question cricket pub quiz.

Questions

The Big Bash League is based in which country? Ben Stokes made his Test debut for England in which year? Who was the first player to reach 10,000 runs in Test cricket? Which ground is commonly referred to as the Home of Cricket? Which first-class county club did Phil Tuffnel play for? Which player racked up the highest score in a single innings during the 2019 Cricket World Cup? (166) Who has recorded the most career runs in England Test match cricket? Name the three England players to have captained the Twenty20 International side more than 10 times. Who has won more series’ of The Ashes – England or Australia? How many runs did Jack Leach score during his iconic second innings with Ben Stokes during the 2019 Ashes Third Test at Headingley? The first official international cricket match was held in 1844 between which two nations? What is the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method used for in cricket? A cricket umpire raises both of their arms straight above their head – what does this signify? What is the term used when a player is bowled out by the first ball they face? Jofra Archer will play for which team in The Hundred? How many days did the longest recorded Test match last? Who is the only batsman to record 400 runs in an international Test match? Which player took the most wickets in the 2019 Cricket World Cup? Nasser Hussain last captained the England Test team in which year? Eoin Morgan has played more ODI matches for Ireland than he has played Test matches for England – true or false?

Answers

