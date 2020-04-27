PDC Home Tour fixtures on tonight – Monday 27th April

The PDC Home Tour has arrived with a host of big names registering for their shot at glory as live sport returns.

With the sporting calendar decimated due to the coronavirus, the PDC has arranged a home tour featuring the biggest players in darts including reigning world champion Peter Wright.

Check out our full PDC Home Tour tournament guide for details on how to watch for free, rules and more.

We have rounded up the full list of fixtures you can watch live for free on PDCTV tonight…

PDC Home Tour fixtures

All nights start from 7:30pm

Monday 27th April

Simon Whitlock v Mike van Duivenbode

Kirk Shepherd v Alan Tabern

Mike van Duivenbode v Alan Tabern

Simon Whitlock v Kirk Shepherd

Kirk Shepherd v Mike van Duivenbode

Alan Tabern v Simon Whitlock

Coming up…

Tuesday 28th April

Max Hopp v Mike De Decker

Keegan Brown v Conan Whitehead

Mike De Decker v Conan Whitehead

Max Hopp v Keegan Brown

Keegan Brown v Mike De Decker

Conan Whitehead v Max Hopp

More fixtures to be confirmed…