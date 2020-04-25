When is the NFL Draft 2020? How to watch and live stream in UK

The NFL Draft will go ahead without being rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the event itself will not be held in Las Vegas.

Thousands of fans were set to descend on the city to witness the festivities with tens of millions more people tuning in from home in the US and across the globe.

Details are continuing to emerge about the new format of the Draft weekend and RadioTimes.com has everything you need to know so far.

When is the NFL Draft 2020?

The Draft will go ahead from Thursday 23rd April until Saturday 25th April.

In UK time, the action will begin from midnight on Friday and Saturday, then from 5:00pm on Sunday. Broadcast details are listed below.

How will the NFL Draft work?

The 2020 NFL Draft will be unlike any other in history with team general managers conducting business from their own homes. Secure, high-speed, reliable internet connections have been stalled in every house to ensure as few hiccups as possible while an IT specialist will be on hand at every home during the event.

The 32 teams will be linked up to one video conference, while separate connection will link the individual franchises up to the main league office.

General managers, coaches, owners and staff will communicate with one another in the build-up to their pick, with much-maligned NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to announce the picks from home, mercifully for him, away from the regular bout of boos he attracts on each draft night.

Watch the NFL Draft on TV

You can watch the 2020 NFL Draft live on Sky Sports Action, Mix and Main Event from midnight on Friday and Saturday, then from 5:00pm on Sunday.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

Watch the NFL Draft live stream

You can watch the NFL Draft with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the event via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.