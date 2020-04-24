PDC Home Tour fixtures on tonight – Friday 24th April

The PDC Home Tour has arrived with a host of big names registering for their shot at glory as live sport returns.

With the sporting calendar decimated due to the coronavirus, the PDC has arranged a home tour featuring the biggest players in darts including reigning world champion Peter Wright.

We have rounded up the full list of fixtures you can watch live for free on PDCTV tonight…

PDC Home Tour fixtures

All nights start from 7:30pm

Friday 24th April

Jonny Clayton v Adam Hunt

Richard North v David Pallett

Adam Hunt v David Pallett

Jonny Clayton v Richard North

Richard North v Adam Hunt

David Pallett v Jonny Clayton

Coming up…

Saturday 25th April

Michael Smith v Martijn Kleermaker

Harry Ward v Matt Clark

Martijn Kleermaker v Matt Clark

Michael Smith v Harry Ward

Harry Ward v Martijn Kleermaker

Matt Clark v Michael Smith

Sunday 26th April

Nathan Aspinall v Steve Brown

Ryan Joyce v Simon Stevenson

Steve Brown v Simon Stevenson

Nathan Aspinall v Ryan Joyce

Ryan Joyce v Steve Brown

Simon Stevenson v Nathan Aspinall

Monday 27th April

Simon Whitlock v Mike van Duivenbode

Kirk Shepherd v Alan Tabern

Mike van Duivenbode v Alan Tabern

Simon Whitlock v Kirk Shepherd

Kirk Shepherd v Mike van Duivenbode

Alan Tabern v Simon Whitlock

Tuesday 28th April

Max Hopp v Mike De Decker

Keegan Brown v Conan Whitehead

Mike De Decker v Conan Whitehead

Max Hopp v Keegan Brown

Keegan Brown v Mike De Decker

Conan Whitehead v Max Hopp

More fixtures to be confirmed…