PDC Home Tour fixtures on tonight – Friday 24th April
Your daily schedule for watching the PDC Home Tour
The PDC Home Tour has arrived with a host of big names registering for their shot at glory as live sport returns.
With the sporting calendar decimated due to the coronavirus, the PDC has arranged a home tour featuring the biggest players in darts including reigning world champion Peter Wright.
We have rounded up the full list of fixtures you can watch live for free on PDCTV tonight…
PDC Home Tour fixtures
All nights start from 7:30pm
Friday 24th April
Jonny Clayton v Adam Hunt
Richard North v David Pallett
Adam Hunt v David Pallett
Jonny Clayton v Richard North
Richard North v Adam Hunt
David Pallett v Jonny Clayton
Coming up…
Saturday 25th April
Michael Smith v Martijn Kleermaker
Harry Ward v Matt Clark
Martijn Kleermaker v Matt Clark
Michael Smith v Harry Ward
Harry Ward v Martijn Kleermaker
Matt Clark v Michael Smith
Sunday 26th April
Nathan Aspinall v Steve Brown
Ryan Joyce v Simon Stevenson
Steve Brown v Simon Stevenson
Nathan Aspinall v Ryan Joyce
Ryan Joyce v Steve Brown
Simon Stevenson v Nathan Aspinall
Monday 27th April
Simon Whitlock v Mike van Duivenbode
Kirk Shepherd v Alan Tabern
Mike van Duivenbode v Alan Tabern
Simon Whitlock v Kirk Shepherd
Kirk Shepherd v Mike van Duivenbode
Alan Tabern v Simon Whitlock
Tuesday 28th April
Max Hopp v Mike De Decker
Keegan Brown v Conan Whitehead
Mike De Decker v Conan Whitehead
Max Hopp v Keegan Brown
Keegan Brown v Mike De Decker
Conan Whitehead v Max Hopp
More fixtures to be confirmed…