30 football questions for your home pub quiz

If you're searching for football questions and answers to keep your friends on the ball in online pub quizzes, we've got 30 of the best lined up and ready to roll

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: Jose Mourinho of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 30, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

The football world has stopped spinning for now meaning we have a whole lot more time to test our memories of former glories, stellar achievements and wacky nicknames.

Our RadioTimes.com team has been hard at work providing all the ammunition you need to stump your mates in the Zoom, FaceTime or Houseparty pub quizzes you’ve been invited to every day since lockdown began.

Questions

  1. Who was the last Manchester United player to win the Ballon d’Or before Cristiano Ronaldo?
  2. Which current Premier League team has launched a bid to be officially recognised as the oldest professional club in the world?
  3. Which player has made the most appearances in Premier League history?
  4. Which team has spent the most seasons in Serie A? (88)
  5. Which Sheffield United striker scored the first goal ever in the Premier League in 1992/93?
  6. Name the top two teams in the English Championship prior to lockdown.
  7. How many top division domestic titles had Chelsea won prior to their first triumph of the Roman Abramovich era in 2004/05?
  8. Which former Premier League team was sponsored by TY – owners of the Beanie Babies franchise – between 2002 and 2005?
  9. Alan Shearer is the all-time top Premier League goalscorer – how many did he score?
  10. Which goalkeeper kept the most clean sheets in Premier League history?
  11. One side in 2018/19 became the first team to not draw a single game away from home in the Premier League. Name the team.
  12. Has Zlatan Ibrahimovic won the Champions League in his career?
  13. What is so significant about Mario Balotelli’s only assist for Manchester City in the Premier League?
  14. Which team plays their football at Estadio da Luz?
  15. With 170 caps to her name, which player has made the most appearances for the England women’s national team?
  16. Brazil have won the World Cup more times than any other team with five triumphs. Which two nations are joint-second with four World Cup titles?
  17. Which British team has won the European Cup more times than its own domestic top league?
  18. Fans of Dutch side ADO Den Haag stormed the club’s training ground in February 2020 to confront their manager – a British former Premier League boss – over his poor tactics. Name the manager.
  19. Name the only ever English winner of the European Golden Boot.
  20. How many West Ham players were named in the England starting XI for the 1966 World Cup final?
  21. Who is the only player to win the Champions League with three different clubs?
  22. Which player was sold for the highest transfer fee ever received by a Premier League team?
  23. Who is Manchester City’s record signing?
  24. In 1986, defender Alvin Martin scored a hat-trick in an 8-1 victory over Newcastle. What was so peculiar about his achievement?
  25. How many Ballon d’Or awards has Lionel Messi won?
  26. Which Premier League or EFL team is known as: The Chairboys
  27. Which Premier League or EFL team is known as: The Cod Army
  28. Which Premier League or EFL team is known as: The Hornets
  29. Which Premier League or EFL team is known as: The Railwaymen
  30. Which Premier League or EFL team is known as: The Valiants

Tiebreaker (if needed!) How many different teams has BBC pundit and Football League legend Steve Claridge signed for during his playing career?

Answers

  1. George Best
  2. Crystal Palace
  3. Gareth Barry (632)
  4. Inter
  5. Brian Deane
  6. Leeds, West Brom
  7. One
  8. Portsmouth
  9. 260
  10. Petr Cech (202)
  11. Tottenham
  12. No
  13. Set up Sergio Aguero to win the Premier League v QPR
  14. Benfica
  15. Fara Williams
  16. Italy and Germany
  17. Nottingham Forest
  18. Alan Pardew
  19. Kevin Phillips (Sunderland – 30 goals in 1999/2000)
  20. Three (Bobby Moore, Martin Peters, Geoff Hurst)
  21. Clarence Seedorf (Ajax, Real Madrid, AC Milan)
  22. Philippe Coutinho (£105m – Liverpool to Barcelona)
  23. Rodri
  24. He scored against three different goalkeepers
  25. Six
  26. Wycombe Wanderers
  27. Fleetwood Town
  28. Watford
  29. Crewe Alexandra
  30. Port Vale
Tiebreaker: 23

