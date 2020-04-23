30 football questions for your home pub quiz

The football world has stopped spinning for now meaning we have a whole lot more time to test our memories of former glories, stellar achievements and wacky nicknames.

Our RadioTimes.com team has been hard at work providing all the ammunition you need to stump your mates in the Zoom, FaceTime or Houseparty pub quizzes you’ve been invited to every day since lockdown began.

Questions

Who was the last Manchester United player to win the Ballon d’Or before Cristiano Ronaldo? Which current Premier League team has launched a bid to be officially recognised as the oldest professional club in the world? Which player has made the most appearances in Premier League history? Which team has spent the most seasons in Serie A? (88) Which Sheffield United striker scored the first goal ever in the Premier League in 1992/93? Name the top two teams in the English Championship prior to lockdown. How many top division domestic titles had Chelsea won prior to their first triumph of the Roman Abramovich era in 2004/05? Which former Premier League team was sponsored by TY – owners of the Beanie Babies franchise – between 2002 and 2005? Alan Shearer is the all-time top Premier League goalscorer – how many did he score? Which goalkeeper kept the most clean sheets in Premier League history? One side in 2018/19 became the first team to not draw a single game away from home in the Premier League. Name the team. Has Zlatan Ibrahimovic won the Champions League in his career? What is so significant about Mario Balotelli’s only assist for Manchester City in the Premier League? Which team plays their football at Estadio da Luz? With 170 caps to her name, which player has made the most appearances for the England women’s national team? Brazil have won the World Cup more times than any other team with five triumphs. Which two nations are joint-second with four World Cup titles? Which British team has won the European Cup more times than its own domestic top league? Fans of Dutch side ADO Den Haag stormed the club’s training ground in February 2020 to confront their manager – a British former Premier League boss – over his poor tactics. Name the manager. Name the only ever English winner of the European Golden Boot. How many West Ham players were named in the England starting XI for the 1966 World Cup final? Who is the only player to win the Champions League with three different clubs? Which player was sold for the highest transfer fee ever received by a Premier League team? Who is Manchester City’s record signing? In 1986, defender Alvin Martin scored a hat-trick in an 8-1 victory over Newcastle. What was so peculiar about his achievement? How many Ballon d’Or awards has Lionel Messi won? Which Premier League or EFL team is known as: The Chairboys Which Premier League or EFL team is known as: The Cod Army Which Premier League or EFL team is known as: The Hornets Which Premier League or EFL team is known as: The Railwaymen Which Premier League or EFL team is known as: The Valiants

Tiebreaker (if needed!) How many different teams has BBC pundit and Football League legend Steve Claridge signed for during his playing career?

Answers

George Best Crystal Palace Gareth Barry (632) Inter Brian Deane Leeds, West Brom One Portsmouth 260 Petr Cech (202) Tottenham No Set up Sergio Aguero to win the Premier League v QPR Benfica Fara Williams Italy and Germany Nottingham Forest Alan Pardew Kevin Phillips (Sunderland – 30 goals in 1999/2000) Three (Bobby Moore, Martin Peters, Geoff Hurst) Clarence Seedorf (Ajax, Real Madrid, AC Milan) Philippe Coutinho (£105m – Liverpool to Barcelona) Rodri He scored against three different goalkeepers Six Wycombe Wanderers Fleetwood Town Watford Crewe Alexandra Port Vale

Tiebreaker: 23