PDC Home Tour fixtures on tonight – Thursday 23rd April

The PDC Home Tour has arrived with a host of big names registering for their shot at glory as live sport returns.

Advertisement

With the sporting calendar decimated due to the coronavirus, the PDC has arranged a home tour featuring the biggest players in darts including reigning world champion Peter Wright.

Check out our full PDC Home Tour tournament guide for details on how to watch for free, rules and more.

We have rounded up the full list of fixtures you can watch live for free on PDCTV tonight…

PDC Home Tour fixtures

All nights start from 7:30pm

Thursday 23rd April

Gabriel Clemens v Ryan Meikle

Jelle Klaasen v Gavin Carlin

Ryan Meikle v Gavin Carlin

Gabriel Clemens v Jelle Klaasen

Jelle Klaasen v Ryan Meikle

Gavin Carlin v Gabriel Clemens

Coming up…

Friday 24th April

Jonny Clayton v Adam Hunt

Richard North v David Pallett

Adam Hunt v David Pallett

Jonny Clayton v Richard North

Richard North v Adam Hunt

David Pallett v Jonny Clayton

Advertisement

More fixtures to be confirmed…