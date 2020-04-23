PDC Home Tour fixtures on tonight – Thursday 23rd April
Your daily schedule for watching the PDC Home Tour
The PDC Home Tour has arrived with a host of big names registering for their shot at glory as live sport returns.
With the sporting calendar decimated due to the coronavirus, the PDC has arranged a home tour featuring the biggest players in darts including reigning world champion Peter Wright.
Check out our full PDC Home Tour tournament guide for details on how to watch for free, rules and more.
We have rounded up the full list of fixtures you can watch live for free on PDCTV tonight…
PDC Home Tour fixtures
All nights start from 7:30pm
Thursday 23rd April
Gabriel Clemens v Ryan Meikle
Jelle Klaasen v Gavin Carlin
Ryan Meikle v Gavin Carlin
Gabriel Clemens v Jelle Klaasen
Jelle Klaasen v Ryan Meikle
Gavin Carlin v Gabriel Clemens
Coming up…
Friday 24th April
Jonny Clayton v Adam Hunt
Richard North v David Pallett
Adam Hunt v David Pallett
Jonny Clayton v Richard North
Richard North v Adam Hunt
David Pallett v Jonny Clayton
More fixtures to be confirmed…