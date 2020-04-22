Live sporting events may be on hold during lockdown but there is still more than enough sport on TV for everyone to soak up.

BBC, BT Sport and Sky Sports have all reshuffled their listings in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic with a range of enticing sports shows to keep you entertained as we wait for the day stadiums, tracks and arenas re-open.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up some of the best sports shows you can enjoy from the comfort of your lockdown living room – with weekly updates for each of the major broadcasters below.

What sport is on BBC this week?

BBC have ramped up their sporting content in the wake of the lockdown with a host of classic highlights, terrific moments and brand new fresh material from the Match of the Day team.

Highlight this week: ePremier League Invitational

Premier League superstars go head-to-head in an online FIFA 20 tournament, with a host of matches set to be shown live on the BBC Sport website and iPlayer.

What’s on Sky Sports this week?

Sky’s biggest draw has always been their live sport output, and the lockdown has given them a chance to breath new life into some of the most sensational moments their cameras have captured including Ben Stokes’ miraculous Ashes innings and never-ending football highlights.

Highlight this week: 2020 NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft will go ahead this weekend with three days of big headlines set to emerge as hundreds of superstar college American Football players are picked by the 32 professional teams. Sky will have comprehensive live coverage as NFL general managers make selections from state-of-the-art technology hubs inside their own homes.

What’s on BT Sport this week?

BT have a blossoming reputation for their European football offerings along with their coverage of other major live events, but the show must go on. The BT Sport football team boast live weekly shows while there’s plenty of chance to soak up some of the biggest Champions League nights, boxing under the lights and UFC fights during lockdown.

Highlight this week: Chelsea’s Best Moments

Relive some of Chelsea’s greatest European nights with highlights from four games including their unforgettable penalty shootout victory over Bayern Munich in the 2011/12 Final on BT Sport 1.

