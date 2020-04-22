Sport on BBC this week – listings, highlights, what to watch

The sporting world may be on hold given the coronavirus pandemic but BBC are continuing to bring us all some fine sports action to soak up amid the uncertainty.

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com will bring you a weekly update showcasing some of the best sports content coming up on BBC this week.

Check our our highlights for the week ahead…

Last updated: Wednesday 22nd April

Wednesday 22nd April

From 12:00pm, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online – ePremier League Invitational Tournament

Raheem Sterling and Wilfred Zaha go head-to-head in today’s opening game of the Last 16

4:00pm, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online – Digital Swiss 5

Race one: Agarn – Leukerbad – 26.6km. There are two climbs with the first much tougher than the second. Despite the shortness of the race, the riders will ascend 1,192m in total.

Thursday 23rd April

From 12:00pm, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online – ePremier League Invitational Tournament

4:00pm, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online – Digital Swiss 5

Race two: Frauenfeld – Frauenfeld – 46km. Four laps of an 11.5km circuit around the town that will host the start of the 2021 Tour de Suisse. There are a couple of short, sharp inclines on each lap but with only 180m of cumulative climbing, this should be a day for the sprinters.

Friday 24th April

From 12:00pm, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online – ePremier League Invitational Tournament

4:00pm, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online – Digital Swiss 5

Race three: Fiesch – Nufenenpass – 33.1km. A benign start to the race will see the riders tackle a relatively flat opening 20km. But then the feared Nufenenpass kicks in. It is the highest road pass in Switzerland, and the summit finish at 2,478m means the riders must climb more than 1,000m in altitude over the final dozen kilometres. If you fancy your chances, there is a ‘fan race’ right after the professionals have had a go.

Saturday 25th April

12:00pm, BBC One – Football Focus

On this week’s programme, Dan Walker checks in with Wolves captain Conor Coady, James Milner takes on a plank challenge, more of your goals at home, plus a classic match, voted for by the viewers.

1:15pm, BBC One – Eliud Kipchoge: My Sub Two Hour Marathon

Superstar Eliud Kipchoge talks exclusively to BBC Sport about how he became the first athlete to run a marathon in less than two hours, and what keeps him motivated to go faster. Giving exclusive access all areas from his training camp in Kenya, Kipchoge looks back at his record breaking feat describing how he did it and we hear from those closest to him who reveal just what makes him so special. The Olympic and world champion made headlines all over the world last October when he raced into the history books – a feat which has turned him into a global sporting superstar.

1:45pm, BBC One – World Cup Rewind

Guy Mowbray looks back at some of the most exciting matches in World Cup history. This week’s episode includes Northern Ireland’s classic encounter with Spain in 1982, Brazil’s thrilling five-goal 1998 quarter-final clash with Denmark and South Korea’s attempt to upset Italy in 2002.

2:45pm, BBC Two – World Snooker: Crucible Classics

Hazel Irvine introduces another Crucible Classic featuring great rivals Stephen Hendry and Jimmy White. Jimmy was appearing in his fifth final and sixth in total and was still waiting to lift the trophy. Hendry, who’d played the entire Championship with a fractured elbow after a bathroom fall, edged a thrilling final with a cool clearance under pressure after White had missed a routine black off the spot in the deciding frame.

From 3:00pm, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online – ePremier League Invitational Tournament Semi-Finals and Final

4:00pm, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online – Digital Swiss 5

Race four: Oberlangenegg – Langnau – 36.8km. The fearsome Schallenberg mountain is the first of two climbing tests but the second half of the race is downhill so expect a fast finish into Langnau.

4:00pm, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online – Formula E Race At Home Challenge

10:20pm, BBC One – Match Of The Day: Top 10: Bonkers Moments

Gary Lineker, Ian Wright and Alan Shearer debate the Top 10 most bonkers moments in Premier League history. Darren Bent’s beachball goal against Liverpool, Luis Suarez biting Branislav Ivanovic and Eric Cantona’s infamous kung-fu kick are just some of the incidents to feature.

11:00pm, BBC One – Match of Their Day

The Match of the Day pundits take control of the running order choosing three matches from the archives and revealing some of the stories behind each game to Gary Lineker. This week it’s the turn of Danny Murphy who looks back on a Merseyside Derby, a relegation classic and the day Manchester United came from 3-0 down to beat Spurs 5-3.

Sunday 26th April

1:10pm, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online – Digital Swiss 5

Race five: Camperio – Disentis-Sedrun – 36km. The first 15km is all uphill, over the Lukmanier Pass, which tops out at 1,975m. The following 15km are down the other side but riders will need to reserve a little energy for the kick up to the finish in the final six kilometres.

2:00pm, BBC One – The 1981 London Marathon: An Historical First

In March 1981, the very first London Marathon was held with just over 7,000 running the race. Today, over 40,000 take part making it one of the biggest and much loved events in the sporting calendar. In this special programme, we look back at that historical first event, reliving the amazing finish to the men’s race which ended in a dead heat and all observed in the backdrop of how London looked 40 years ago.

3:00pm, BBC Sport online, Red Button, BBC iPlayer – World Cup 2018 Rewind

Watch a full replay of England’s dramatic last-16 tie against Colombia at the World Cup in Russia in 2018. England had not won a knockout match at a major tournament since 2006 heading into this encounter – could Gareth Southgate’s side break that hoodoo in Russia?

3:00pm, BBC Two – World Snooker: Crucible Classics

Today’s Crucible Classic, introduced by Hazel Irvine, is a semi-final from 2002 between Stephen Hendry and Ronnie O’Sullivan. Ronnie had stoked the fire ahead of the match with a verbal attack on the Scot but Hendry got his revenge, prevailing 17-13 in an exciting encounter full of high quality breaks. It was a bittersweet moment for Hendry though as his quest for an eighth World Crown was ended by Peter Ebdon in the final.

BBC Sport on TV

Sport shows will predominantly be shown on BBC One and BBC Two throughout the lockdown period. Check out the individual channels for shows listed above.

BBC Sport live stream

Of course, all BBC programming will be available to watch live on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

The BBC Sounds app also contains plenty of extra audio content including the hit That Peter Crouch Podcast.