PDC Home Tour fixtures on tonight – Saturday 18th April

Your daily schedule for watching the PDC Home Tour

Peter Wright

The PDC Home Tour has arrived with a host of big names registering for their shot at glory as live sport returns.

With the sporting calendar decimated due to the coronavirus, the PDC has arranged a home tour featuring the biggest players in darts including reigning world champion Peter Wright.

Check out our full PDC Home Tour tournament guide for details on how to watch for free, rules and more.

We have rounded up the full list of fixtures you can watch live for free on PDCTV tonight…

PDC Home Tour fixtures

Group Two – Saturday 18th April

Gerwyn Price v Rowby-John Rodriguez

Luke Woodhouse v Ted Evetts

Rowby-John Rodriguez v Ted Evetts

Gerwyn Price v Luke Woodhouse

Luke Woodhouse v Rowby-John Rodriguez

Ted Evetts v Gerwyn Price

Coming up…

Group Three – Sunday 19th April

Dave Chisnall v Scott Waites

Jan Dekker v Jonathan Worsley

Scott Waites v Jonathan Worsley

Dave Chisnall v Jan Dekker

Jan Dekker v Scott Waites

Jonathan Worsley v Dave Chisnall

Group Four – Monday 20th April

Ross Smith v Lisa Ashton

Mickey Mansell v Geert Nentjes

Lisa Ashton v Geert Nentjes

Ross Smith v Mickey Mansell

Mickey Mansell v Lisa Ashton

Geert Nentjes v Ross Smith

More fixtures to be confirmed…

