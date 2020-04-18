PDC Home Tour fixtures on tonight – Saturday 18th April
Your daily schedule for watching the PDC Home Tour
The PDC Home Tour has arrived with a host of big names registering for their shot at glory as live sport returns.
With the sporting calendar decimated due to the coronavirus, the PDC has arranged a home tour featuring the biggest players in darts including reigning world champion Peter Wright.
Check out our full PDC Home Tour tournament guide for details on how to watch for free, rules and more.
We have rounded up the full list of fixtures you can watch live for free on PDCTV tonight…
PDC Home Tour fixtures
Group Two – Saturday 18th April
Gerwyn Price v Rowby-John Rodriguez
Luke Woodhouse v Ted Evetts
Rowby-John Rodriguez v Ted Evetts
Gerwyn Price v Luke Woodhouse
Luke Woodhouse v Rowby-John Rodriguez
Ted Evetts v Gerwyn Price
Coming up…
Group Three – Sunday 19th April
Dave Chisnall v Scott Waites
Jan Dekker v Jonathan Worsley
Scott Waites v Jonathan Worsley
Dave Chisnall v Jan Dekker
Jan Dekker v Scott Waites
Jonathan Worsley v Dave Chisnall
Group Four – Monday 20th April
Ross Smith v Lisa Ashton
Mickey Mansell v Geert Nentjes
Lisa Ashton v Geert Nentjes
Ross Smith v Mickey Mansell
Mickey Mansell v Lisa Ashton
Geert Nentjes v Ross Smith
More fixtures to be confirmed…