PDC Home Tour fixtures on tonight – Saturday 18th April

The PDC Home Tour has arrived with a host of big names registering for their shot at glory as live sport returns.

With the sporting calendar decimated due to the coronavirus, the PDC has arranged a home tour featuring the biggest players in darts including reigning world champion Peter Wright.

Check out our full PDC Home Tour tournament guide for details on how to watch for free, rules and more.

We have rounded up the full list of fixtures you can watch live for free on PDCTV tonight…

PDC Home Tour fixtures

Group Two – Saturday 18th April

Gerwyn Price v Rowby-John Rodriguez



Luke Woodhouse v Ted Evetts



Rowby-John Rodriguez v Ted Evetts



Gerwyn Price v Luke Woodhouse



Luke Woodhouse v Rowby-John Rodriguez



Ted Evetts v Gerwyn Price

Coming up…

Group Three – Sunday 19th April



Dave Chisnall v Scott Waites



Jan Dekker v Jonathan Worsley



Scott Waites v Jonathan Worsley



Dave Chisnall v Jan Dekker



Jan Dekker v Scott Waites



Jonathan Worsley v Dave Chisnall

Group Four – Monday 20th April



Ross Smith v Lisa Ashton



Mickey Mansell v Geert Nentjes



Lisa Ashton v Geert Nentjes



Ross Smith v Mickey Mansell



Mickey Mansell v Lisa Ashton



Geert Nentjes v Ross Smith

More fixtures to be confirmed…