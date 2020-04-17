What is ePremier League Invitational? Fixtures, players and how to watch

The sporting world has continued to find new ways of bringing action to the masses under lockdown circumstances, and the ePremier League Invitational is the next big event to get underway.

Current Premier League stars will represent their teams in a series of FIFA 20 matches with an eventual champion to seize the crown.

Check out our full guide to the ePremier League Invitational below – including details of how to watch your team in action.

What is the ePremier League Invitational?

The inaugural ePremier League Invitational will pit stars against each other in a host of FIFA 20 matches.

It will be a straight knockout format with a draw to be made on Monday 20th April to determine the first round of games.

There will be a Round 1, Round 2, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and a Final.

When is the ePremier League Invitational?

As mentioned, the draw will be made on Monday, with matches to take place throughout the week.

Tuesday 21st April – 12:00pm-4:00pm – Round 1

Wednesday 22nd April – 12:00pm-4:00pm – Round 2

Thursday 23rd April – 12:00pm-4:00pm – Round 2 continued

Friday 24th April – 12:00pm-4:00pm – Quarter-finals

Saturday 25th April – 3:00pm – Semi-finals + final

ePremier League Invitational players

The full list of players is yet to be confirmed but Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Wilf Zaha (Crystal Palace), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Lys Mousset (Sheffield Utd) and Diogo Jota (Wolves) are all signed up and ready to roll.

ePremier League Invitational fixtures

Fixtures will be revealed following the draw. Four matches will be played per day.

How to watch ePremier League Invitational

You can tune in to watch all of the games via the official Premier League website, app, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages.

Alternatively, you can watch via the Sky Sports YouTube page while the final day will be aired live on TV via Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.