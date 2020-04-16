Thibaut Courtois signs up to race in Chinese Virtual F1 Grand Prix

Thibaut Courtois has signed up to race in the Chinese Virtual F1 Grand Prix taking place this weekend.

The Real Madrid goalkeeper will make his debut in a Red Bull alongside a host of other big names yet to be confirmed, and six current Formula 1 drivers.

How to watch Virtual F1 Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc stormed to a virtual win last time ‘out’ in the Esports Australian Grand Prix and returns once again in the hopes of sealing another win.

The Ferrari superstar is joined by fellow drivers George Russell, Antonio Giovinazzi, Lando Norris, Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi.

More celebrities and guest drivers will be confirmed in the build-up to Sunday.

The inaugural Virtual GP saw England cricket sensation Ben Stokes and former F1 world champion Jenson Button get in on the action, with Courtois proving that big names will continue to flock to the virtual series in the current lockdown situation.

For full details – including how to watch – check out our Virtual F1 Grand Prix guide.