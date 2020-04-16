What’s on BT Sport this week? Listings, highlights, what to watch

The sporting calendar has been decimated due to the coronavirus pandemic but the show must go on for BT Sport with plenty of action to sink your teeth into this week.

RadioTimes.com will bring you a weekly update showcasing some of the top highlights coming up on BT Sport over the next week.

Check our our top picks for the week ahead…

Last updated: Wednesday 16th April

Fury Fight Night

Date: Saturday 18th April

Time: 7:00pm

Channel: BT Sport 1

An entire evening dedicated to the Gypsy King’s most triumphant and memorable moments, showcasing five thrilling fights, plus exclusive behind-the-scenes content from No Filter Boxing.

Viewers can also catch Round 12: Tyson Fury’s Resurrection, a doc looking back at one of greatest heavyweight fights in history, as Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury faced off in LA in 2018.

The Football’s Not On

Date: Friday 17th April

Time: 9:00pm

Channel: BT Sport 1

Ian Stone presents this brand new series looking at life in lockdown without the beautiful game to keep us all entertained.

It’s a light-hearted look at the current situation football finds itself in, with comedy guests, songs and pranks throughout to keep morale high as we wait patiently for football to make its glorious return.

Early Kick Off

Date: Saturday 18th April

Time: 12:30pm

Channel: BT Sport 1

Jake Humphrey and the regular BT Sport gang will be broadcasting live from their homes with highlights from classic matches, fascinating anecdotes from the ex pros, and a look at some of the finest saves in world football.

Robbie Savage, Steve McManaman and Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp all feature in this episode while Joe Cole brings a skills master class.

Champions League Throwbacks

Date: Every Tuesday and Wednesday

Time: 8:00pm

Channel: BT Sport 2

This week the team look back at the most thrilling of last year’s Quarter-Final ties including a seven-goal thriller at The Etihad with all the twists and turns of VAR.

UFC Viewer’s Choice

Date: Saturday 18th April

Time: 9:00pm

Channel: BT Sport 3

BT Sport replay a classic UFC fight card as voted for by the fans.

