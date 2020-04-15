When is The Last Dance released on Netflix? New Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls documentary revealed

The Last Dance is ready to roll on Netflix with a fascinating look at Michael Jordan and his all-conquering Chicago Bulls basketball team.

Featuring terrific access, unseen footage and interviews with the key cogs in the machine in the present day, including Jordan himself, the documentary provides an insight into life on the team and what it meant to the NBA and the city of Chicago.

What is The Last Dance?

The focus is on the end of the Chicago Bulls’ remarkable streak of winning five NBA titles in seven years.

Backroom changes and a nagging need for a rebuild leads to the Bulls heroes being under threat of being disbanded, starting with head coach Phil Jackson.

Coach Jackson is given one final season, one last shot and extending the dynasty, one last dance.

The documentary includes explosive action on and off the court, with Jordan’s remarkable rise particularly highlighted throughout with simmering tensions between arguably the greatest player of all time and those around him bubbling to the fore.

When is The Last Dance on Netflix?

The Last Dance will be available on Netflix in the UK from Monday 20th March 2020.

How many episodes of The Last Dance are there?

There will be a total of 10 episodes in The Last Dance.

The Last Dance trailer

Check out the trailer for the new series below.