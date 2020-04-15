What is PDC Home Tour? How to watch live darts for free during lockdown

Live sport is back with the PDC Home Tour aiming to grab the attention of sport-starved fans across the UK and the world.

Darts has suffered under the strain of coronavirus cancellations with the PDC Premier League provisionally suspended until the end of July.

However, PDC Home Tour could blossom into a hugely popular sporting fix for many desperate for a return to normality.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the PDC Home Tour and how to watch it for free.

What is PDC Home Tour?

The PDC will broadcast live matches directly from the homes of darts stars from around the world.

All players with a tour card are eligible to enter, with 32 consecutive nights of darts action set to be staged.

The Home Tour will see four players go head-to-head each evening in a league format that culminates in knockout rounds at the end of the tournament.

When does PDC Home Tour start?

PDC Home Tour kicks off this Friday 17th April 2020.

How to watch PDC Home Tour

You can tune in to watch the entire PDC Home Tour live from your living room via PDCTV on paid and free memberships.

The official site has several options to choose from, but free memberships will grant access to the live nightly broadcasts.

Check out your options here.

PDC Home Tour players

The 16 players who will compete across the first four nights of action will be announced on Wednesday 15th April.

PDC Home Tour schedule

TBC