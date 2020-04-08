Sport on BBC this week – listings, highlights, what to watch

The sporting world may be on hold given the coronavirus pandemic but BBC are continuing to bring us all some fine sports action to soak up amid the uncertainty.

RadioTimes.com will bring you a weekly update showcasing some of the best sports content coming up on BBC this week.

Check our our highlights for the week ahead…

Last updated: Wednesday 8th April

Saturday 11th April

Football Focus – 12:00pm (BBC One)

World Cup Rewind – 2:15pm (BBC One)

Match of the Day: Top 10 Managers – 10:20pm (BBC One)

Match of their Day – 11:00pm (BBC One)

Sunday 12th April

The Masters 2019: Tiger Roars Again – 5:00pm (BBC Two)

BBC Sport on TV

Sport shows will predominantly be shown on BBC One and BBC Two throughout the lockdown period. Check out the individual channels for shows listed above.

BBC Sport live stream

Of course, all BBC programming will be available to watch live on BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sounds app also contains plenty of extra audio content including the hit That Peter Crouch Podcast.