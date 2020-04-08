What’s on BT Sport this week? Listings, highlights, what to watch

The sporting calendar has been decimated due to the coronavirus pandemic but the show must go on for BT Sport with plenty of action to sink your teeth into this week.

RadioTimes.com will bring you a weekly update showcasing some of the top highlights coming up on BT Sport over the next week.

Check our our top picks for the week ahead…

Last updated: Wednesday 8th April

Golazzo: The Football Italia Story

Date: Friday 10th April

Time: 8:00pm

Channel: BT Sport 2

BT Sport’s featured film of the week explores the surge in popularity of Italian football in the wake of the 1990 World Cup.

The 90s was a true golden era for Serie A, and James Richardson presents this nostalgic trip featuring interviews with key football personalities as they reminisce on growing up in the glorious post-Italia ’90 world.

For all those who grew up glued to Channel 4 on Saturday mornings for all the Italian highlights, this is not one to miss.

The Football’s Not On

Date: Friday 10th April

Time: 9:00pm

Channel: BT Sport 1

Ian Stone presents this brand new series looking at life in lockdown without the beautiful game to keep us all entertained.

It’s a light-hearted look at the current situation football finds itself in, with comedy guests, songs and pranks throughout to keep morale high as we wait patiently for football to make its glorious return.

Early Kick Off

Date: Saturday 11th April

Time: 12:30pm

Channel: BT Sport 1

Jake Humphrey and the regular BT Sport gang will be broadcasting live from their homes with highlights from classic matches, fascinating anecdotes from the ex pros, and a look at some of the finest saves in world football.

Owen Hargreaves, Martin Keown and Chris Sutton all feature in this episode while Joe Cole brings a skills master class.

The Greatest Race

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:00am

Channel: BT Sport 1

The hunt for the greatest ever MotoGP race in history rumbles on.

Gavin Emmett and Neil Hodgson discuss the biggest, most dramatic races of all time, as voted for by fans.

