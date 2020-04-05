WrestleMania 36 card – updated: Full list of matches
WrestleMania is taking shape ahead of this weekend with a full card of matches
WrestleMania 36 is ready to explode onto our screens this weekend with two nights of action for fans to savour.
The sporting calendar has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic, but WWE have worked tirelessly to bring their showpiece event to life behind closed doors with millions around the world set to tune in.
The card has changed and updated in recent days due to some superstars being out of action for the big events, but the show will go on, and this is how it’s all shaping up…
WrestleMania 36 card
Expected card. Subject to change.
WWE Title Match
Drew McIntyre v Brock Lesnar (c)
WWE Universal Title Match
Braun Strowman v Goldberg (c)
WWE NXT Women’s Title Match
Charlotte Flair v Rhea Ripley (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Shayna Baszler v Becky Lynch (c)
Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title
Lacey Evans v Sasha Banks v Naomi v Tamina v Bayley (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
Angel Garza and Austin Theory v The Street Profits (c)
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Daniel Bryan v Sami Zayn (c)
Last Man Standing Match
Edge v Randy Orton
Boneyard Match
The Undertaker v AJ Styles
Firefly Fun House Match
John Cena v “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
Triple Threat Ladder Match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship
The Miz and John Morrison (c) v The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) v The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)
Tag Team Match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) v Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross
Kevin Owens v Seth Rollins
Elias v King Baron Corbin
Bobby Lashley (with Lana) v Aleister Black
Otis v Dolph Ziggler