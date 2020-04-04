What time is Virtual Grand National? Watch on TV and live stream

The Grand National is one of the centrepiece events of the British sporting calendar, and while the race itself cannot go ahead as planned, organisers are ready to air the next best thing.

The Virtual Grand National has been aired for the last couple of years with increasing popularity ahead of the big race itself.

What is the Virtual Grand National? Who won in 2019?

Using a variety of algorithms and stats, the computer system has been used to predict the winner of previous races, and now all eyes will be on it as the country seeks a dash of sporting excitement.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details ahead of the Virtual Grand National.

When is the Virtual Grand National?

The Virtual Grand National takes place on Saturday 4th April 2020.

What time is the Virtual Grand National?

The race is slated for between 5:00pm and 5:30pm.

Watch the Virtual Grand National

Fans can tune in to watch the Virtual Grand National for free on ITV from 5:00pm. The show will run until 5:30pm.

You can also watch online via ITV Hub.

Who has won the Virtual Grand National before?

The Virtual Grand National has proven itself to be a great indicator of how the real-world race will actually pan out, though not always completely accurate.

In 2019, Rathvinden won the VGN with Tiger Roll in second, but the latter stole the show in the real world.

In 2018, Tiger Roll triumphed in the VGN before seizing the first of two victories at Aintree.

Steve Rogers of Inspired Entertainment said: “The 2018 result was breathtaking. We were in disbelief for days afterwards.

“The races stand out on their own as sport and entertainment even without the extra ingredient of attempting to tell the nation where their favourite may finish.

“In 2017 the algorithm came up with six of the top ten finishers and the runner-up in the real race won the Virtual Grand National.

“In 2018 it selected six of only 12 finishers and the winner,” he added.

Virtual Grand National 2020 runners and riders

Tiger Roll – Davy Russell Bristol De Mai – Daryl Jacob Aso – Charlie Deutsch Elegant Escape – Jonjo O’Neill Jr. Anibale Fly – Barry Geraghty Top Ville Ben – Tom Dowson Beware The Bear – Jerry McGrath Peregrine Run – Kevin Sexton Jett – Sam Waley-Cohen Alpha Des Obeaux – Richard Johnson

For the full list of 40 horses in the reckoning, check out our Virtual Grand National runners and riders guide.