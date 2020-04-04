Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Virtual Grand National runners and riders – full list of horses and jockeys

Virtual Grand National runners and riders – full list of horses and jockeys

Your full list of runners and riders in the Virtual Grand National this weekend

Grand National Tiger Roll

The Virtual Grand National is gearing up for its biggest year yet with the real world event cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

A full host of 40 horses will battle it out for supremacy in the virtual world with the spectacle to be shown on ITV this weekend.

Watch the Virtual Grand National live

The technology has been used to correctly predict the actual winner of the iconic race in previous years with stats and algorithms fine-tuned to provide the most accurate race possible.

Tiger Roll was aiming to make history as the first horse to win three Grand Nationals in a row, and while that honour is on pause for a year at least, punters will still back the favourite to triumph in the virtual race.

Check out the full list of horses and jockeys preparing to duel in the Virtual Grand National.

Who won the Virtual Grand National in 2019?

Advertisement

Virtual Grand National runners and riders

  1. Tiger Roll – Davy Russell
  2. Bristol De Mai – Daryl Jacob
  3. Aso – Charlie Deutsch
  4. Elegant Escape – Jonjo O’Neill Jr.
  5. Anibale Fly – Barry Geraghty
  6. Top Ville Ben – Tom Dowson
  7. Beware The Bear – Jerry McGrath
  8. Peregrine Run – Kevin Sexton
  9. Jett – Sam Waley-Cohen
  10. Alpha Des Obeaux – Richard Johnson
  11. Total Recall – Paul Townend
  12. The Storyteller – Keith Donoghue
  13. Magic Of Light – Robbie Power
  14. Talkischeap – Tom Cannon
  15. Yala Enki – Bryony Frost
  16. Ballyoptic – Sam Twiston-Davies
  17. Burrows Saint – Rachael Blackmore
  18. Definitly Red – Brian Hughes
  19. Sub Lieutenant – JJ Slevin
  20. Ok Corral – Derek O’Connor
  21. Tout Est Permis – Sean Flanagan
  22. Vintage Clouds – Danny Cook
  23. Crievehill – Tom Bellamy
  24. Lake View Lad – Henry Brooke
  25. Jury Duty – Mark Enright
  26. Pleasant Company – David Mullins
  27. Acapella Bourgeois – Danny Mullins
  28. Shattered Love – Lisa O’Neill
  29. Any Second Now – Mark Walsh
  30. Potters Corner – Jack Tudor
  31. Dounikos – Luke Dempsey
  32. Kildisart – Nico de Boinville
  33. Death Duty – Gavin Brouder
  34. Ramses De Teillee – Tom Scudamore
  35. Valtor – James Bowen
  36. Saint Xavier – David Maxwell
  37. Warriors Tale – Harry Cobden
  38. Double Shuffle – Jonathan Burke
  39. Kimberlite Candy – Richie McLernon
  40. Walk In The Mill – James Best

Tags

All about The Virtual Grand National

Virtual Grand National
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

WWE Wrestlemania 35

WWE WrestleMania 36 preview and how to watch in the UK

Rob Gronkowski

Who is Rob Gronkowski? Meet the NFL star turned WrestleMania host

EUlyT6EVAAIiW6p

Relive some of the most epic sporting moments in recent history with BBC Sports

Virtual Grand National

What is the Virtual Grand National and who won in 2019? Did it predict the winner?