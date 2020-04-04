Virtual Grand National runners and riders – full list of horses and jockeys
Your full list of runners and riders in the Virtual Grand National this weekend
The Virtual Grand National is gearing up for its biggest year yet with the real world event cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A full host of 40 horses will battle it out for supremacy in the virtual world with the spectacle to be shown on ITV this weekend.
The technology has been used to correctly predict the actual winner of the iconic race in previous years with stats and algorithms fine-tuned to provide the most accurate race possible.
Tiger Roll was aiming to make history as the first horse to win three Grand Nationals in a row, and while that honour is on pause for a year at least, punters will still back the favourite to triumph in the virtual race.
Check out the full list of horses and jockeys preparing to duel in the Virtual Grand National.
Virtual Grand National runners and riders
- Tiger Roll – Davy Russell
- Bristol De Mai – Daryl Jacob
- Aso – Charlie Deutsch
- Elegant Escape – Jonjo O’Neill Jr.
- Anibale Fly – Barry Geraghty
- Top Ville Ben – Tom Dowson
- Beware The Bear – Jerry McGrath
- Peregrine Run – Kevin Sexton
- Jett – Sam Waley-Cohen
- Alpha Des Obeaux – Richard Johnson
- Total Recall – Paul Townend
- The Storyteller – Keith Donoghue
- Magic Of Light – Robbie Power
- Talkischeap – Tom Cannon
- Yala Enki – Bryony Frost
- Ballyoptic – Sam Twiston-Davies
- Burrows Saint – Rachael Blackmore
- Definitly Red – Brian Hughes
- Sub Lieutenant – JJ Slevin
- Ok Corral – Derek O’Connor
- Tout Est Permis – Sean Flanagan
- Vintage Clouds – Danny Cook
- Crievehill – Tom Bellamy
- Lake View Lad – Henry Brooke
- Jury Duty – Mark Enright
- Pleasant Company – David Mullins
- Acapella Bourgeois – Danny Mullins
- Shattered Love – Lisa O’Neill
- Any Second Now – Mark Walsh
- Potters Corner – Jack Tudor
- Dounikos – Luke Dempsey
- Kildisart – Nico de Boinville
- Death Duty – Gavin Brouder
- Ramses De Teillee – Tom Scudamore
- Valtor – James Bowen
- Saint Xavier – David Maxwell
- Warriors Tale – Harry Cobden
- Double Shuffle – Jonathan Burke
- Kimberlite Candy – Richie McLernon
- Walk In The Mill – James Best