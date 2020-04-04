Will there be a season 3 of Sunderland ‘Til I Die on Netflix?

The North East is back in the spotlight as Sunderland ‘Til I Die season 2 launches around the world on Netflix this week.

In football terms, the Black Cats’ demise is as tragic a tale as you’re likely to find among professional clubs in the UK, and the cameras captured every fleeting moment of ecstasy on top of the swathes of misery from the last couple of seasons on Wearside.

There are now 14 episodes between the two series’ of the show, but will there be any more to watch?

Will there be another season of Sunderland ‘Til I Die?

Production company Fulwell73 confirmed to RadioTimes.com that there has been no filming in the 2019/20 season, signalling an end to consecutive seasons being aired on Netflix.

However, executive producer Leo Pearlman – a lifelong Sunderland fan – teased a potential season 3 in years to come: “Never say never. You never know.

“I think that after all we’ve been through, we could do with something positive, and you can’t ever guarantee at Sunderland that will be the case. We’ll see.”

What happened in Sunderland ‘Til I Die season 2?

Season 2 follows the club’s journey in League One during the 2018/19 campaign, only their second ever voyage outside the top two tiers of English football in their 140-year history.

Following relegation from the Championship, the club are taken over by new chairman Stewart Donald and director Charlie Methven, and they set about transforming the club from the inside out.

Results on the pitch nudged Sunderland into a terrific position by Christmas in 2018, but the wheels begin to fly off after a doomed January transfer window saw top scorer Josh Maja leave for a minimal fee and misfiring striker Will Grigg arrive for a League One record fee.

Sunderland reach a lower league cup final at Wembley, only to lose on penalties, but greater heartbreak is in store.

The Black Cats return to Wembley in the play-off final against Charlton – a rematch of an iconic 4-4 play-off encounter in 1998 – and are defeated by a 95th-minute strike leaving them stuck in League One for another year at least.