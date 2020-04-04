Accessibility Links

Match of the Day returns with Premier League highlights this weekend

Match of the Day will air football highlights on BBC this weekend

Gary Lineker BBC World Cup 2018

Match of the Day will return to the Saturday night line-up of shows this weekend.

The iconic highlights show will air the best moments from classic matches throughout Premier League history, starting with the first episode of three games handpicked by Alan Shearer.

Rebranded as Match of Their Day, the show will air on BBC One at 11:00pm on Saturday 4th April.

It follows the second episode of the Match of the Day podcast, set to air from 10:20pm, as Gary Lineker and Ian Wright join Shearer to discuss their top 10 goalkeepers of the Premier League era.

The BBC will continue to produce a wealth of sports content for hungry fans desperately awaiting the return of professional football in the UK.

The FA, Premier League and Football League remain in talks over how to proceed, with one plan suggesting games behind closed doors to complete the 2019/20 campaign in a jam-packed June schedule.

However, it remains to be seen whether the plan has the support and backing of players, fans and all clubs.

