Virtual Grand National runners and riders – full list of horses and jockeys

The Virtual Grand National is gearing up for its biggest year yet with the real world event cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A full host of 40 horses will battle it out for supremacy in the virtual world with the spectacle to be shown on ITV this weekend.

Watch the Virtual Grand National live

The technology has been used to correctly predict the actual winner of the iconic race in previous years with stats and algorithms fine-tuned to provide the most accurate race possible.

Tiger Roll was aiming to make history as the first horse to win three Grand Nationals in a row, and while that honour is on pause for a year at least, punters will still back the favourite to triumph in the virtual race.

Check out the full list of horses and jockeys preparing to duel in the Virtual Grand National.

Who won the Virtual Grand National in 2019?

Virtual Grand National runners and riders