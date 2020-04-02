Premier League Darts fixtures 2020: How to watch and live stream PDC Premier League Darts
Everything you need to know about PDC Premier League Darts
The PDC Premier League Darts season is back with a stacked line-up of talents ready to take the stage.
Michael van Gerwen is back to defend his crown, but suffered a big blow in the World Championships following defeat to Peter Wright, who will now hope to add the Premier League to his trophy cabinet.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the PDC Premier League Darts tournament.
When is the Premier League Darts season?
The tournament starts on Thursday 6th February 2020 and runs until Thursday 21st May 2020.
Premier League Darts fixtures this week
Night 7 – Thursday 19th March
Venue: Utilita Arena, Newcastle
Watch on Sky Sports Action and Main Event (7:00pm)
Michael Smith v Gary Anderson
Michael van Gerwen v Rob Cross
Nathan Aspinall v Gerwyn Price
Chris Dobey v Daryl Gurney
Peter Wright v Glen Durrant
Premier League Darts fixtures 2020
Night 8 – Thursday 2nd April
Venue: The SSE Arena, Belfast
Watch on Sky Sports Action (7:00pm)
Gary Anderson v Gerwyn Price
Nathan Aspinall v Daryl Gurney
Michael Smith v Rob Cross
Michael van Gerwen v Glen Durrant
Peter Wright v Jeffrey de Zwaan (TBC)
Judgement Night – Thursday 9th April
After this point, the lowest-ranked player will be eliminated from the competition at this point. Fixtures will then be determined for the remaining eight stars.
Venue: FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield
Watch on Sky Sports Action (7:00pm)
Glen Durrant v Rob Cross
Nathan Aspinall v Michael Smith
Peter Wright v Daryl Gurney
Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson
Jermaine Wattimena (TBC) v Gerwyn Price
Night 10 – Thursday 16th April
Venue: The Manchester Arena, Manchester
Watch on Sky Sports Action (7:00pm)
Night 11 – Thursday 23rd April
Venue: Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
Watch on Sky Sports Action (7:00pm)
Night 12 – Thursday 30th April
Venue: Arena Birmingham
Watch on Sky Sports Action (7:00pm)
Night 13 – Thursday 7th May
Venue: The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
Watch on Sky Sports Action (7:00pm)
Night 14 – Thursday 14th May
Venue: First Direct Arena, Leeds
Watch on Sky Sports Action (7:00pm)
Night 15 – Thursday 21st May
Venue: The O2, London
Watch on Sky Sports Action (7:00pm)
Night 16 – Wednesday 9th September
Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy
Watch on Sky Sports Action (7:00pm)
Play-offs and Final – Thursday 10th September
Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy
Watch on Sky Sports Action (7:00pm)
What channel is Premier League Darts on?
You can watch each event live on Sky Sports Action.
Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.
How to live stream Premier League Darts
You can watch each event with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the events via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.