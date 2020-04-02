Premier League Darts fixtures 2020: How to watch and live stream PDC Premier League Darts

The PDC Premier League Darts season is back with a stacked line-up of talents ready to take the stage.

Michael van Gerwen is back to defend his crown, but suffered a big blow in the World Championships following defeat to Peter Wright, who will now hope to add the Premier League to his trophy cabinet.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the PDC Premier League Darts tournament.

When is the Premier League Darts season?

The tournament starts on Thursday 6th February 2020 and runs until Thursday 21st May 2020.

Premier League Darts fixtures this week

Night 7 – Thursday 19th March

Venue: Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Watch on Sky Sports Action and Main Event (7:00pm)

Michael Smith v Gary Anderson

Michael van Gerwen v Rob Cross

Nathan Aspinall v Gerwyn Price

Chris Dobey v Daryl Gurney

Peter Wright v Glen Durrant

Premier League Darts fixtures 2020

Night 8 – Thursday 2nd April

Venue: The SSE Arena, Belfast

Watch on Sky Sports Action (7:00pm)

Gary Anderson v Gerwyn Price

Nathan Aspinall v Daryl Gurney

Michael Smith v Rob Cross

Michael van Gerwen v Glen Durrant

Peter Wright v Jeffrey de Zwaan (TBC)

Judgement Night – Thursday 9th April

After this point, the lowest-ranked player will be eliminated from the competition at this point. Fixtures will then be determined for the remaining eight stars.

Venue: FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

Watch on Sky Sports Action (7:00pm)

Glen Durrant v Rob Cross

Nathan Aspinall v Michael Smith

Peter Wright v Daryl Gurney

Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson

Jermaine Wattimena (TBC) v Gerwyn Price

Night 10 – Thursday 16th April

Venue: The Manchester Arena, Manchester

Watch on Sky Sports Action (7:00pm)

Night 11 – Thursday 23rd April

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

Watch on Sky Sports Action (7:00pm)

Night 12 – Thursday 30th April

Venue: Arena Birmingham

Watch on Sky Sports Action (7:00pm)

Night 13 – Thursday 7th May

Venue: The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Watch on Sky Sports Action (7:00pm)

Night 14 – Thursday 14th May

Venue: First Direct Arena, Leeds

Watch on Sky Sports Action (7:00pm)

Night 15 – Thursday 21st May

Venue: The O2, London

Watch on Sky Sports Action (7:00pm)

Night 16 – Wednesday 9th September

Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy

Watch on Sky Sports Action (7:00pm)

Play-offs and Final – Thursday 10th September

Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy

Watch on Sky Sports Action (7:00pm)

What channel is Premier League Darts on?

You can watch each event live on Sky Sports Action.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Premier League Darts

You can watch each event with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the events via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.