When is Sunderland ‘Til I Die season 2 released on Netflix?

Sunderland ‘Til I Die is returning with a second season after flipping the sports docu-series genre on its head with a gritty, bleak first season captured the imagination of fans and neutrals alike.

The Black Cats were expected to fare well upon their return to the Championship but Season 1 oversaw a capitulation, another relegation and financial chaos at the Wearside club.

The fly-on-the-wall series captured footage around the club’s training ground including snippets with now beloved behind-the-scenes characters and fans.

Season 2 will focus on Sunderland’s rebuilding efforts in the third tier of English football where they had only ever spent one season in their 140-year history.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on when you can watch Sunderland ‘Til I Die season 2 on Netflix.

When will Sunderland ‘Til I Die Season 2 be released on Netflix?

Sunderland ‘Til I Die season 2 will be available on Netflix in the UK from Wednesday 1st April 2020.

How many episodes will there be in Sunderland ‘Til I Die season 2?

It is expected that a total of six new episodes will be released in Sunderland ‘Til I Die season 2.

Sunderland ‘Til I Die season 2 trailer