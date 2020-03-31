UFC 249: Who will Tony Ferguson fight? TV channel, live stream, fight card, UK start time
Tony Ferguson is looking for a new opponent to fight at UFC 249
UFC 249 is in turmoil following news that Khabib Nurmagomedov is unable to leave Russia and will not be able to fight Tony Ferguson in the US.
The main event was set to be highly-charged, hotly-anticipated affair but it now looks to be over, with UFC boss Dana White scrambling to bring a full card of action together.
He previously claimed that nothing short of a full US lockdown could prevent him from staging UFC 249, so until an official cancellation or postponement happens, we can expect an evening of UFC action some shape or form in April.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC 249 on TV and online.
What time does UFC 249 start?
TV coverage of the UFC 249 main card will start at 3:00am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday 19th April 2020.
The preliminary card will be broadcast from 1:00am (UK time).
Where is UFC 249 held?
The event will be held in the US given the majority of fighters remain there, but a location is proving difficult to lock down.
UFC 249 card
The initial card included Khabib v Ferguson at the top of the billing but this appears to have changed following the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent travel restrictions.
Main Card
Lightweight: Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) v Tony Ferguson
Women’s Strawweight: Jéssica Andrade v Rose Namajunas
Light Heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev v Ion Cuțelaba
Lightweight: Islam Makhachev v Alexander Hernandez
Featherweight: Jeremy Stephens v Calvin Kattar
Preliminary Card
Middleweight: Uriah Hall v Ronaldo Souza
Welterweight: Lyman Good v Belal Muhammad
Lightweight: Khama Worthy v Ottman Azaitar
Heavyweight: Ben Rothwell v Gian Villante
Early Preliminary Card
Women’s Bantamweight: Sijara Eubanks v Sarah Moras
Middleweight: Karl Roberson v Makhmud Muradov
Bantamweight: Hunter Azure v Umar Nurmagomedov
Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov v TBD
What channel is UFC 249 on?
The event is likely to be shown live on BT Sport but due to the current uncertainty of the event, details are yet to be rubber-stamped.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract for just £15.00 per month. New customers or Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin subscribers can also access BT Sport with a host of great deals.
How to live stream UFC 249
Again, there remains plenty of uncertainty over the event but if BT Sport do confirm coverage, you will be able to watch the event with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
How to watch UFC 249 in US
US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.
On its own, EPSN+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. You can purchase UFC 247 only for $64.99 or combine it with a ESPN+ annual subscription for $84.98, an over 25% saving.