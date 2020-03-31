Accessibility Links

  4. Olympic Games given official new dates in 2021 – but will still be called Tokyo 2020

The Olympic Games have been officially moved to 2021 but won't undergo a name change

The 2020 Olympic Games have officially been rescheduled for summer 2021, the International Olympic Committee has confirmed.

Tokyo 2020 had been under increasing pressure to be postponed given the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

The new Games will now take place from 23rd July 2021 and run until 8th August, while the Paralympics have been pushed back to 24th August 2021 and finish on 5th September.

Despite the new dates, the tournament will still be referred to as the 2020 Olympic Games.

IOC president Thomas Bach said: “I am confident that, working together with the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the Japanese Government and all our stakeholders, we can master this unprecedented challenge.

“Humankind currently finds itself in a dark tunnel. These Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 can be a light at the end of this tunnel.”

Andrew Parsons, President of the International Paralympic Committee, added: “When the Paralympic Games do take place in Tokyo next year, they will be an extra-special display of humanity uniting as one, a global celebration of human resilience and a sensational showcase of sport.

“With the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games 512 days away, the priority for all those involved in the Paralympic movement must be to focus on staying safe with their friends and family during this unprecedented and difficult time.”

