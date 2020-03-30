When is Virtual Grand National? Watch on TV and live stream

The Grand National is one of the centrepiece events of the British sporting calendar, and while the race itself cannot go ahead as planned, organisers are ready to air the next best thing.

The Virtual Grand National has been aired for the last couple of years with increasing popularity ahead of the big race itself.

Using a variety of algorithms and stats, the computer system has been used to predict the winner of previous races, and now all eyes will be on it as the country seeks a dash of sporting excitement.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details ahead of the Virtual Grand National.

When is the Virtual Grand National?

The Virtual Grand National takes place on Saturday 4th April 2020.

What time is the Virtual Grand National?

The race is slated for between 5:00pm and 5:30pm.

Watch the Virtual Grand National

Fans can tune in to watch the Virtual Grand National for free on ITV from 5:00pm. The show will run until 5:30pm.

You can also watch online via ITV Hub.