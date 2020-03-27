Watch Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup – fixtures, schedule, rules
The Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup has made waves in the last week and we have everything you need to know
We’re bored, you’re bored, sports fans around the world are aching for live sports and Leyton Orient may have just provided the closest thing to a football tournament we’re going to see for some time.
The Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup has been set up as a 128-team tournament on FIFA 20, to be fought over by professional teams around the globe – including Man City, Benfica and Roma.
Which teams are in the Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup?
Check out the full guide to the Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup below.
Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup schedule
All matches from 7:00pm onwards
Round of 128 – Sunday 22nd March
Round of 64 – Tuesday 24th March
Round of 32 – Thursday 26th March
Round of 16 – Saturday 28th March
Quarter-finals – Monday 30th March
Semi-Final – Wednesday 1st April
Final – Friday 3rd April
Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup rules
As with all FIFA tournaments between mates, the Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup has some ground rules…
- 85 mode – meaning in-game players are equalled out
- Six minutes per half
- Each club representative will play as their own team.
- Head to head friendlies mode, no Ultimate Team
Watch Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup
Leyton Orient have encouraged all teams to stream their games live on Twitch.
Check out individual club Twitter pages for more updates and details.