ITV Hub fills the gap left by Euro 2020 with unearthed ’96 footage

ITV Hub has unearthed archive footage of every match from Euro 1996, offering football fans some much needed good news following the delay of Euro 2020 for 12 months amid the coronavirus crisis.

Euro 2020 was one of the many major sports events to be delayed in light of the pandemic, as more and more countries around the world go into lockdown and big gatherings are banned.

The archival footage will air on ITV Hub from May, offering fans the chance to relive some of the tournament’s most epic moments, of which there are many — it was the year the Lightning Seeds released their Three Lions anthem.

Not only was 1996 the last time England actually made it to the Euro semifinals (a cup it’s yet to claim), but it also hosted the event.

The broadcaster will air 31 games from the closely contested tournament, which saw Germany beat the Czech Republic, earning its first major title as a unified nation.

On top of the matches on ITV Hub, ITV4 will air five games featuring some of the England team’s most memorable head to heads.

Speaking of the unearthed footage, ITV’s Head of Digital Channels & Acquisitions Paul Mortimer said: “Nothing brings the country together like Euro fever, and with this year’s tournament postponed to 2021, we’re giving our audience a chance to relive one of the all-time great sporting events, Euro ’96.

“Thanks to the ITV Hub and ITV4, there’ll be no shortage of vintage football classics for fans to indulge in over the next few months.”