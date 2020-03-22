How to watch NBA in UK: Fixtures, Primetime games, watch on TV and live stream, Sky Sports, NBA League Pass
NBA 2019/20 fixtures are locked in and UK fans will have plenty of games to enjoy on TV and live stream
The NBA is a growing force in the UK sports market with thousands of fans tuning in each week to catch the latest action.
Fans in the UK have a wealth of options when it comes to tuning in for the action – how will you choose to watch the NBA in 2019/20?
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the upcoming televised NBA fixtures including UK start times and broadcast details.
How to watch NBA in the UK
Sky Sports will show coverage of the NBA season across various channels including Sky Sports Main Event and online via the SkyGo app.
NOW TV can help if you don’t have Sky. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.
NBA League Pass is one of the most popular ways for UK NBA fans to soak up the action, with every game broadcast live on the online service which can be viewed on a range of devices.
UK fans can choose between the full League Pass with live coverage of all 1,230 games this season, Team Choice to follow your favourite team, or 3-Game Choice which allows fans to watch any three games per month for a one-off annual price of £34.99.
NBA 2019 fixtures on UK TV
All UK times/dates. To be updated when confirmed
*As of Thursday 12th March, the NBA has announced that all matches will be suspended until further notice due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak*
Friday 13th March
Boston Celtics @ Milwaukee Bucks (Midnight – Arena)
Saturday 14th March
Brooklyn Nets @ LA Clippers (2:30am – Arena)
Phoenix Suns @ Dallas Mavericks (6:00pm – Arena)
Sunday 15th March
Houston Rockets @ Portland Trailblazers (7:30pm – Arena)
Oklahoma City Thunder @ Washington Wizards (10:00pm – Arena / Main Event)
Wednesday 18th March
Toronto Raptors @ Philadelphia 76ers (11:00pm/11:15pm – Arena / Main Event)
Friday 20th March
Sacramento Kings @ Houston Rockets (Midnight – Arena / Main Event)
Golden State Warriors @ Detroit Pistons (11:00pm – Arena / Main Event)
Saturday 21st March
Boston Celtics @ Brooklyn Nets (10:00pm – Arena / Mix)
Sunday 22nd March
Los Angeles Lakers @ Detroit Pistons (10:00pm – Arena / Main Event)
Wednesday 25th March
LA Clippers @ Brooklyn Nets (11:00pm – Arena)
Thursday 26th March
Los Angeles Lakers @ Cleveland Cavaliers (11:00pm – Arena)
Friday 27th March
LA Clippers @ Detroit Pistons (11:00pm – Arena)
Saturday 28th March
Cleveland Cavaliers @ Brooklyn Nets (10:00pm – Main Event / Mix)
Sunday 29th March
Milwaukee Bucks @ Dallas Mavericks (8:00pm – Arena / Mix)
Thursday 2nd April
Toronto Raptors @ Milwaukee Bucks (2:00am – Arena / Main Event)
Friday 3rd April
Golden State Warriors @ Houston Rockets (1:00am – Arena / Main Event)
Saturday 4th April
Golden State Warriors @ San Antonio Spurs (1:30am – Arena / Main Event)