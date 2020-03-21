Accessibility Links

How to watch Ligue 1 on TV in the UK

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide on how to watch Ligue 1 on TV in the UK

PSG

Ligue 1 boasts some of the world’s finest stars with PSG among the elite teams in Europe.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar continue to wreak havoc in the French top division – but how can you watch them in action?

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide on how to watch Ligue 1 on TV in the UK.

How to watch Ligue 1 on TV in the UK

Ligue 1 games are shown live on BT Sport throughout the season.

For the full schedule of games, check out their official website and apply the filter for Ligue 1 matches.

How to get BT Sport

If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month.

For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

You can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Alternative, you can  pick up a non-contract BT Sport monthly pass for £25.

It can be used to watch sports on the BT Sport app, website and through your TV via a host of devices including Chromecast and PS4.

