How to watch Formula E Rome E-Prix free on BBC TV

Formula E is heading to Rome in April with the championship heating up following an absorbing battle in the Marrakesh sun.

Advertisement

Antonio Felix Da Costa secured the victory in Morocco during Round 5 to earn a place at the top of the Formula E driver standings.

However, Jaguar star Mitch Evans produced a scintillating display to claw his way from the very back of the grid (24th) to finish sixth after a disastrous qualifying session saw the New Zealander fail to make it out of the garage in time to record a lap.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all of the details, times (GMT) and schedule information you need to know to watch practice sessions, qualifying and the race itself live and free.

How to watch Formula E on TV

You can tune in for the Rome E-Prix live for free on BBC Two.

The race begins at 2:00pm GMT on Saturday 4th April and lasts just 45 minutes for an intense, compact racing experience.

Alternatively, you can watch live coverage of the E-Prix on Eurosport 2.

How to live stream Formula E online

You can live stream the race for free via BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sport website.

Both options can be viewed on a host of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Rome E-Prix schedule

Practice and qualifying sessions also live on Formula E website, YouTube and Facebook. Additional broadcasters listed below.

Friday 3rd April

Practice 1 – TBC

Saturday 4th April 2020

Practice 2 – 8:00am (BBC Red Button, iPlayer, website)

Qualifying – 9:45am (BBC Red Button, iPlayer, website / Eurosport)

Advertisement

RACE – 2:00pm (BBC Two, iPlayer, website / Eurosport)