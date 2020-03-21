Boxing on TV – Fight calendar 2020

This year is shaping up to be a big one for boxing with numerous big showdowns tipped to take place in 2020.

Advertisement

Anthony Joshua will hope to defend his regained belts while Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder could face off to complete a fight trilogy in 2020.

But there are plenty of terrific fights to be aired every week, aside from mega-bouts involving the likes of Joshua.

The UK boxing scene has plenty of talented stars capable of lighting up arenas across the country.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full boxing schedule for this week including how you can watch the action live from home.

Boxing on TV this week

Boxing is on hold as the coronavirus continues to sweep across the nation.

Once the pandemic subsides and boxing resumes, we will bring you the best fights on TV every week.

Boxing on TV in 2020 calendar

May

2nd – Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin

23rd – Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora

June

20th – Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev

July

11th – Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce

18th – Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder III (TBC)

August

–

September

Canelo Alvarez v Gennady Golovkin III (TBC)

TBC

Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders (TBC)

Watch boxing in the UK

Sky Sports: Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or subscribe to individual channels. Sky Sports Box Office PPVs will cost one-off fees.

NOW TV: You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

BT Sport: If you are an existing BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month. BT Sport Box Office PPVs will cost one-off fees.

Watch boxing in the US

DAZN: Fans can watch many fights live in the US via streaming giant DAZN. The streaming service is available in a monthly or annual plan.

Advertisement

ESPN+: Plenty of other fights will be available via ESPN. On it’s own, ESPN+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.