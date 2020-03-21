When is Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev? Fight date, undercard, watch on TV and live stream

Anthony Joshua has reset himself and is ready to defend his belts successfully against Kubrat Pulev this summer.

Advertisement

The British boxing star was left stunned by Andy Ruiz Jr in June 2019, but reclaimed his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles in a Saudi Arabian showdown last December.

Boxing on TV schedule

Joshua knows he must fight to reclaim his stardom after being somewhat usurped by Tyson Fury as the British people’s champion, and defeated Pulev in confident fashion would nudge him closer to that end goal.

Check out all the latest details about Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev.

When is Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev?

Joshua v Pulev will take place on Saturday 20th June 2020.

What time is Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev?

The main event – Joshua v Pulev – is expected to go ahead from 10:00pm UK time (5:00pm ET).

Where is Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev held?

The fight will take place at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London.

Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev undercard

TBC

Watch Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev in UK

Fans can tune in to watch Joshua’s latest fight on Sky Sports Box Office.

A price is yet to be announced but is expected to follow the same template as his bout with Andy Ruiz Jr at around £24.95.

Advertisement

Watch Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev in USA

US fans can watch the fight on DAZN.