Watch Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup – fixtures, schedule, rules

We’re bored, you’re bored, sports fans around the world are aching for live sports and Leyton Orient may have just provided the closest thing to a football tournament we’re going to see for some time.

The Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup has been set up as a 128-team tournament on FIFA 20, to be fought over by professional teams around the globe – including Man City, Benfica and Roma.

Which teams are in the Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup?

Check out the full guide to the Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup below.

Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup schedule

All matches from 7:00pm onwards

Round of 128 – Sunday 22nd March

Round of 64 – Tuesday 24th March

Round of 32 – Thursday 26th March

Round of 16 – Saturday 28th March

Quarter-finals – Monday 30th March

Semi-Final – Wednesday 1st April

Final – Friday 3rd April

Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup rules

As with all FIFA tournaments between mates, the Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup has some ground rules…

85 mode – meaning in-game players are equalled out

Six minutes per half

Each club representative will play as their own team.

Head to head friendlies mode, no Ultimate Team

Watch Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup

Leyton Orient have encouraged all teams to stream their games live on Twitch.

Check out individual club Twitter pages for more updates and details.

