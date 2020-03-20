Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback – confirmed

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. Say it again. And again. It just doesn’t look right.

The former New England Patriots megastar has officially moved on from a 20-year fairytale story with the Pats.

Brady was drafted as No. 199 in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft and has since won six Super Bowl rings alongside box office head coach Bill Belichick.

The 42-year-old will now lead the Bucs into the 2020 season, leaving QB Jameis Winston’s future in severe doubt.

Winston experienced a frustrating 2019 campaign but the first overall pick of the 2015 Draft is now expected to move on in the free agency market.

Brady will now hope to change the Bucs fortunes given that they have recorded just one positive season record since 2010.

Fans will be desperate to see him in action when the season rolls around in September.