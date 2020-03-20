Match of the Day on BBC One this weekend… with a difference

Premier League football may be over for now, but the show must go on for Match of the Day this weekend.

On Saturday night, Gary Lineker will return to our screens for the first episode of the MOTD Podcast with Alan Shearer and Ian Wright.

The recording of the podcast will be shown live from 10:20pm on BBC One with Episode 1 dedicated to debating the greatest captains of the Premier League era.

Lineker and Co. will be a welcome sight in these unprecedented times, but they’re not the only way to get your football fix in the coming days.

The BBC has a wide range of football on TV this weekend including Football Focus (12:00pm, Saturday, BBC One) and FA Cup quarter-final classics with Guy Mowbray spread across two parts (4:00pm, Saturday, BBC One and 4:40pm, Sunday, BBC One).