Biggest NFL Free Agency signings 2020 – plus latest news and rumours

While the rest of the sporting world beds down for an impromptu off-season, the NFL break is providing fireworks.

Advertisement

The 2020 free agency market is open and the traditional blockbuster moves are being made.

Free agent deals and mind-blowing trades are flowing through, and RadioTimes.com has rounded up some of the biggest to date.

QB Tom Brady

New England Patriots to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There’s only one place to start… TB to TB. The Bucs have entered ‘win now’ mode, but will Brady be enough to spin a floundering unit into genuine Super Bowl contenders in the next year or so?

Brady’s 20-year association with the Patriots came to an end this week, and the whole football world will be looking to see what he can do outside Foxborough.

WR DeAndre Hopkins

Houston Texans to Arizona Cardinals

Brady may be the headline-grabber right now, but the wildest move of the free agency period so far simply has to be the mega trade that has seen Hopkins leave Houston for pennies.

Texans’ General Manager and Head Coach Bill O’Brien made the staggering call to let Hopkins and a 2020 fourth round pick go to Arizona in exchange for RB David Johnson, a 2020 second round pick and 2021 fourth round pick. Madness, but now it’s in the books.

QB Philip Rivers

LA Chargers to Indianapolis Colts

By the time the Colts’ permeable O-line had finally waterproofed itself, Andrew Luck simply couldn’t function any longer. His shock retirement led to Jacoby Brissett taking the reins and while he showed flashed of promise, more is needed.

Step up, Philip Rivers. The Chargers veteran’s best days be fading behind him, but a switch to Indy with plenty of protection and greater depth across the roster will take the pressure off him and give him the best shot at a renaissance season.

QB Marcus Mariota

Tennessee Titans to Las Vegas Raiders

The second overall pick of the 2015 Draft has departed Tennessee to set up a fascinating QB battle in the desert in 2020.

Derek Carr was always the Number 1 in Oakland, but the franchise move to Las Vegas has brought an air of change, and Mariota is not moving there simply to make up the numbers.

TE Jimmy Graham

Green Bay Packers to Chicago Bears

Graham’s post-New Orleans road-trip has taken another twist with a big money move to the Bears.

QB Teddy Bridgewater

New Orleans Saints to Carolina Panthers

One of the feel-good moves of free agency is Bridgewater being given the keys to the car in Carolina.

The QB missed almost two full seasons due to an ACL injury before backing up Drew Brees in New Orleans, now he is entrusted with a whole new franchise to lead. Go well, Ted.

QB Nick Foles

Jacksonville Jaguars to Chicago Bears

Foles’ stock has steadily fallen since his stunning 2017 Super Bowl triumph. Injury got the better of him in Jacksonville last year but he has a chance to start afresh in Chicago this year.

RB Todd Gurley

LA Rams to Atlanta Falcons

No sooner had Gurley entered free agency he was snapped up by the Falcons who will be licking their lips at the prospect of a fully-fit version of the Rams’ former hero.

Advertisement

Question marks have been raised about his knee, leading to a disappointing 2019, but his MVP-contender season in 2017 will always be an enticing draw for teams.