When is Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin? Fight date, undercard, watch on TV and live stream

Dillian Whyte is edging his way into contention for a world title fight ahead of his contest with Alexander Povetkin.

Advertisement

The Body Snatcher has toppled Joseph Parker, Dereck Chisora and Oscar Rivas since his last professional defeat in 2015 – to Anthony Joshua.

Boxing on TV schedule

Should Whyte dispatch Povetkin in style, or indeed at all, he will power his way into the top category of heavyweight and look to land a shot at Joshua, Tyson Fury or potentially even Deontay Wilder depending on how each of those fighters’ next bouts turn out.

Check out all the latest details about Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin.

When is Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin?

Whyte v Povetkin will take place on Saturday 2nd May 2020.

What time is Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin?

The main event – Whyte v Povetkin – is expected to go ahead from 10:00pm UK time (5:00pm ET).

Where is Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin?

The fight will take place up north at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, UK.

Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin undercard

TBC

Watch Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin in UK

Fans can tune in to watch Whyte’s latest fight on Sky Sports Box Office.

The price is yet to be announced.

Advertisement

Watch Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin in USA

US fans can watch the fight on DAZN.