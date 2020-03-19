When is Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce? Fight date, undercard, watch on TV and live stream

Daniel Dubois will hope to extend the promising start to his professional boxing career when he faces veteran star Joe Joyce.

The young British sensation has racked up 14 wins and remains undefeated at the age of 22.

Many are tipping Dubois to launch his way into the upper echelons of the heavyweight division in due course, but now he will simply be focused on bruising every contender in his path.

Check out all the latest details about Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce.

When is Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce?

Dubois v Joyce will take place on Saturday 11th July 2020.

What time is Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce?

The main event – Dubois v Joyce – is expected to go ahead from 10:00pm UK time (5:00pm ET).

Where is Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce held?

The fight will take place at the O2 Arena in London.

Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce undercard

TBC

Watch Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce in UK

The fight will be shown live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

The price hasn’t been announced yet.

You can soak up the entire build-up and full undercard ahead with several big names sure to be confirmed on the card.

Watch Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce in USA

Fans can watch the fight live in the US via ESPN+

On it’s own, ESPN+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.