When is Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders? Fight date, undercard, watch on TV and live stream

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders are ready to roll following extended talks over securing a bout in 2020.

Official confirmation of the bout is expected imminently with the four-division world champion out of Mexico set to take on the WBO Super Middleweight champion Saunders in a hotly-anticipated clash.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the latest speculation on the Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders showdown.

When is Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders?

The fight was tipped to take place on Saturday 2nd May 2020 but the coronavirus pandemic has slammed any chance of that taking place as scheduled.

A new date is being scoped out, but reports suggest Canelo may have already struck a deal to fight Gennady Golovkin to complete a trilogy series this year, complicating matters somewhat.

What time is Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders?

TBC

Where is Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders?

The fight would be expected to take place in North America.

Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders undercard

TBC

Watch Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders in UK

Saunders is part of Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing stable, meaning the fight would likely be shown on Sky Sports Box Office.

Fans would be able to purchase the fight for a one-off fee if this turns out to be the case.

Watch Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders in USA

Canelo signed a mega deal with DAZN in 2018.

He penned a five-year, 11-fight contract worth £278million – the most lucrative contract in sports history.

The streaming service is available in a monthly or annual plan with prices as low as $8.33 per month.