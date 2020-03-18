Accessibility Links

Sunderland ‘Til I Die Season 2 trailer released

The long-awaited trailer for Sunderland ‘Til I Die Season 2 has been released.

Key storylines are set to revolve around star striker Josh Maja, incoming new owners with big plans, and the desperation of fans to simply win a game of football.

The second series of the documentary will follow the attempted rebirth of the Black Cats during the 2018/19 season.

It was only their second ever season in the third tier of English football, and production company Fulwell73 were there to capture it all…

