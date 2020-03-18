When is Sunderland ‘Til I Die Season 2 released on Netflix?
Sunderland 'Til I Die Season 2 is coming soon to Netflix and we have everything you need to know
Sunderland ‘Til I Die is returning with a second season after flipping the sports docu-series genre on its head with a gritty, bleak first season captured the imagination of fans and neutrals alike.
The Black Cats were expected to fare well upon their return to the Championship but Season 1 oversaw a capitulation, another relegation and financial chaos at the Wearside club.
The fly-on-the-wall series captured footage around the club’s training ground including snippets with now beloved behind-the-scenes characters and fans.
Season 2 will focus on Sunderland’s rebuilding efforts in the third tier of English football where they had only ever spent one season in their 140-year history.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on when you can watch Sunderland ‘Til I Die Season 2 on Netflix.
When will Sunderland ‘Til I Die Season 2 be released on Netflix?
Sunderland ‘Til I Die Season 2 will be available on Netflix in the UK from Wednesday 1st April 2020.
How many episodes will there be in Sunderland ‘Til I Die Season 2?
It is expected that a total of six new episodes will be released in Sunderland ‘Til I Die Season 2.
Sunderland ‘Til I Die Season 2 trailer
Sunderland 'Til I Die season 2 arrives on April 1st. Looking forward to finding out how this one ends… ???? pic.twitter.com/SEBYjgic6c
— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 18, 2020