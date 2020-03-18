Accessibility Links

Pakistan Super League on TV: How to watch PSL live, full fixture list

Your complete guide to watching the Pakistan Super League

Pakistan Super League

The Pakistan Super League will continue to go ahead despite coronavirus fears, but with an adapted end to the tournament

Four days have been shaved off the length of the tournament with the play-offs reduced to a semi-final double header and a final.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know to watch the Pakistan Super League.

How to watch Pakistan Super League

You can watch matches live on HUM Masala (Sky: Channel 732, Virgin Media: Channel 833).

The HUM channel red button will give you all of the details on matches they are showing throughout the tournament, with plenty of action to be aired.

Check out our full fixture list below for UK match times.

Pakistan Super League fixtures

Friday 13th March

Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans (3:00pm)

Saturday 14th March

Karachi Kings v Islamabad United (2:00pm)

Sunday 15th March

Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (9:00am)

Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (2:00pm)

Tuesday 17th March

Semi-final 1 (TBC)

Semi-final 2 (TBC)

Wednesday 18th March

Final (TBC)

