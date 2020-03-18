When is Canelo v GGG 3? Watch on TV, live stream, UK start time, undercard

Canelo Alvarez is set to face Gennady Golovkin for the third time according to reports.

The announcement comes amid Canelo’s fight with Billy Joe Saunders being postponed in June.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Canelo v GGG 3 as well as the implications for the Saunders showdown.

When is Canelo v GGG 3?

The bout is being tipped to go ahead in September 2020.

Start times will be revealed closer to the date.

Where is Canelo v GGG 3?

The showdown is expected to take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas – home of the Dallas Cowboys NFL franchise.

It can hold a massive 80,000 fans and that’s before additional seating is likely to be added around the ring…

Canelo v GGG 3 undercard

TBC

What happens to Canelo v Saunders?

It would be a cruel blow for Saunders to miss out on his shot at Canelo.

Their bout has been postponed in June, and may not be do-able before September. If this is the case, Canelo is likely to skip Saunders and move straight to GGG.

There’s a chance Saunders could rearrange a Canelo bout after the GGG trilogy fight, but that remains pure speculation.

How to watch Canelo v GGG 3?

Both Canelo and GGG are signed up with DAZN, meaning they will stream the fight in America.

The last fight between the pair in 2018 was shown on BT Sport Box Office and could be the same this time around.

Who won Canelo v GGG 1?

Canelo v GGG 1 ended in a controversial draw between the superstars,

Golovkin outlanded Canelo in 10 of the 12 rounds during the 2017 bout but the split decision from the judges caused chaos.

Dave Moretti scored the fight 115–113 to Golovkin, while Don Trella went with 114-114, but Adalaide Byrd’s wild 118–110 score in Canelo’s favour raised plenty of eyebrows.

Who won Canelo v GGG 2?

The vast difference in scorecards between the judges from the first fight led to an inevitable second bout.

However, it proved to be another controversial evening between the fighters as Canelo emerged victorious following another judges’ decision.

The scores ruled 115-113, 115-113 and 114-114 in Canelo’s favour, though across 18 unofficial scorecards maintained by media personalities, 10 went in favour of GGG, seven ended in a draw and only one suggested Canelo had actually won the fight.