WrestleMania 36: How to watch WrestleMania 36 for FREE – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

WrestleMania 36 is one of the only major events in the world set to go ahead in the coming weeks, with fans around the world in need of entertainment.

The coronavirus pandemic has swept across the world, and while there are more significant issues caused by the virus than cancelled sports events, many will relish the chance to soak up a night of drama in the form of WrestleMania.

There are plenty of huge storylines ready to play out and RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch WrestleMania 36 on TV and online.

Where will WrestleMania 36 take place?

WrestleMania 36 will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, USA without a live audience.

It was due to be held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The stadium has a seating capacity of more than 65,000 and had sold out for the huge night of sports entertainment, but due to the ban on large gatherings, a decision had to be made.

What time does WrestleMania 36 start?

WrestleMania 36 starts around 10:30pm UK time on Sunday 5th April.

How can I watch WrestleMania 36 in the UK?

WrestleMania 36 will be available to stream live on WWE Network.

New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.

Full WrestleMania live coverage is available on the free trial.

Previous customers can subscribe to WWE Network for just £9.99 a month.

Fans will also be able to purchase WrestleMania 36 on BT Sport Box Office for a one-off fee.

WrestleMania 36 card

TBC

Who won WrestleMania 35?

Becky Lynch was the big winner at WrestleMania 35 after defeating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to claim both the WWE SmackDown and Raw Women’s Championship belts.

Other winners included Seth Rollins (WWE Universal Championship), Finn Balor (WWE Intercontinental Championship), and Kofi Kingston (WWE Championship).

Are any celebrity cameos expected?

WrestleMania is known just as well for its celebrity guest appearances as it is for its wrestling.

Speculation will be rife as ever going into the event, but past stars vary from Cyndi Lauper and Snoop Dogg to Donald Trump…

Of course, there will be far tighter measures in place for this WrestleMania event, but former NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski is reportedly in the frame to appear. He has done so before, and reports suggest he is set to become a bigger part of the WWE world.