Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup: Man City and Roma join Leyton Orient’s 128-team FIFA 20 tournament

Let’s face it, we’re bored without football.

Luckily, Leyton Orient appear to have found the perfect solution to the problem with the Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup.

An ambitious tweet has quickly escalated into the League Two team hosting the global tournament with the likes of Manchester City and AS Roma signing up to play.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about the hotly-anticipated FIFA showdown.

How will Ultimate Quaran-Team work?

Teams will be drawn against each other with a straight knockout format.

The total of 128 teams means a possible six rounds of action including the grand final.

When is the Ultimate Quaran-Team draw?

The draw will take place on Wednesday 18th March 2020.

Which teams are in Ultimate Quaran-Team?

The full list of teams can be found below:

???? SAY HELLO TO YOUR CONTENDERS! Here is the full list of 128 teams competing in the #UltimateQuaranTeam Cup! Represented: ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? ???????? ???????? The draw will take place on *Wednesday* now – more info to follow. Who's do you make as the favourite then? ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/FYX78hMm2P — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) March 16, 2020

Why is Ultimate Quaran-Team important?

Leyton Orient have launched a JustGiving page to allow fans the opportunity to help Football League clubs who have been struck hard by postponements.

Money will also be split between MIND and Covid-19 cure research.

For further details, and to donate, check out the page here.